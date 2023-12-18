New Bluetooth TPMS from Dill

Dill recently debuted its new Bluetooth Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System. It’s a retrofit TPMS system made using OE components.

The system uses sensors that mount inside the tire for the safest and most accurate way to measure tire pressure and internal tire temperature. Users have the option to purchase either valve-mounted or band-mounted kits for four- or six-wheel applications. Additional sensors can be purchased for larger applications — custom configurations in the app can accommodate up to 38 sensors.

The display screen is your own smartphone or tablet. Users can monitor the sensors, choose between Fahrenheit/Celsius and PSI/kPa/Bar, and customize pressure and alert settings on multiple applications.