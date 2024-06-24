New axle repair kit from ProMaxx Tool

ProMaxx Tool has added the new Ford F-150 Rear Axle Repair Kit for an on-the-truck fix for 2021-2023 Ford F-150 Trucks with the Trailer Tow Max Duty Package and 9.75-inch Heavy Duty Axle.

The kit’s heavy-duty disk attaches directly to the Ford F-150 wheel hub. It is adjustable to fit over the broken bolt, providing a stable surface for drilling. The kit includes a series of hardened-steel bushings that are designed to conform to the guide plate disk, allowing for dead-center, on-the-vehicle machining. The proprietary mating angles guide the drill bits to the perfect alignment. The repair kit’s machine-shop-grade drill bit tooling is the same top quality used in high-speed machine shop operations.

“The Ford F-150 Rear Axle Repair Kit is design engineered to repair the axle within 15 minutes versus five to six times that for removing and installing a replacement,” said Milton Specialty Tool Group general manager Jeff Del Rossa.

Users can drill and chase the threads with the kit’s machine-shop-grade tooling (bushings, drills, taps) and easily install the new replacement bolt and the job is done fast.