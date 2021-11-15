New app from Purolator

A new mobile catalogue app is now available from Purolator.

iOS and Android users can download the PurolatorPRO app. It allows professional installers, technicians, service writers and shop managers to access the newest cataloging information for all filters from Purolator, a division of Mann+Hummel.

The app includes a fully integrated VIN decoder search option. Simply take a picture of the VIN with your phone, and the information is available instantly. Additional features of the app include cross-reference details, competitive interchange data and installation instruction sheets and videos.

The PurolatorPRO app provides access to the entire Purolator product portfolio, enabling professionals to view product availability and offer upsell opportunities. Users can search for Purolator filters for passenger cars and light trucks, motorcycles, UTVs, and ATVs, and commonly used vehicles can be added to a customized favourites list.