New air purification system from SKF

SKF announced it has released a new smart air purification system that upgrades most vehicles’ factory-installed cabin air filters with next-generation OEM air purification technology. This provides a higher level of air purification to filter impurities, such as pollen, smoke and particulate matter from wildfires and heavy traffic.

The system provides a constant flow of clean, fresh air, reduces carbon dioxide levels and flushes out odours, airborne viruses and bacteria. The particle-charging technology gives airborne particles an electrical charge as they enter the system, making them “stickier” so they get trapped more effectively in the filter. The system is effective at capturing the ultrafine and most harmful particles, such as those stemming from wildfires, heavy traffic and brake wear. An air quality monitor and mobile app allow the driver to monitor and control the vehicle’s air quality and compare it with the quality of outside air.

“Vehicle owners can replace the cabin air filter with the SKF smart air purification system and connect it to the fuse box to turn their vehicle into a powerful air purifier,” said Cengiz Shevket, president of vehicle aftermarket sales in North America at SKF.