New air hammer and puller

A new 3,000 blows per minute (BPM) Bi-Directional Air Hammer/Air Puller Tool has been announced by Milton Industries Specialty Tool Group.

The new AirStrike comes equipped with a piston air lock plug. When inserted into the front of the air hammer, it moves the energy from the front (punch) to the rear (pull), converting the tool to a pneumatic puller. Plus, a vibration dampener reduces user discomfort and fatigue.

“The original 2,100 BPM bi-directional air-hammer was introduced six years ago and was very well received,” said Jeffrey Del Rossa, general manager of Specialty Tool Group. “The new LT955AH delivers more power and a more effective rapid-fire punch and pulling format that’s ideal for pulling seals, harmonic balancers, flanges and just about anything else. The AirStrike can even separate framing lumber for the commercial and residential construction industries.”

The tool’s one-handed operation lets techs hold parts with their free hand, allowing for controlled component removal without parts and fluids falling to the floor. In addition to the air lock plug and a quick release chuck, an adjustable brass air flow regulator is included to dial in the right amount of power needed for each application.