New aftermarket chair at Northwood

Thomas Litzinger has been named industry chair of aftermarket education at Northwood University.

He will provide strategic leadership for the full range of aftermarket education, from professional development and training to bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

“Dr. Thomas Litzinger has already made an impressive impact as executive director of the University of the Aftermarket and in the classroom,” said Kristin Stehouwer, academic vice president and provost of Northwood University. “With Thomas now leading our academic aftermarket program, Northwood looks forward to further gains in serving the emerging talent needs of this important sector of our economy.”

The announcement highlighted Litzinger as an accomplished high-performing executive with more than 30 years of aftermarket industry experience.

“The global aftermarket trends and associated challenges are rapidly evolving,” Litzinger said. “Challenges with electrification, right to repair, cybersecurity, and sustainability, to name a few, are at the forefront of aftermarket organizations. In this combined role leading the University of the Aftermarket and the aftermarket academic program, I look forward to helping these organizations proactively respond to new trends.

“On campus, the focus will be developing free-enterprise leaders in the aftermarket industry who drive global economic and social progress through immersive learning to advance economic freedom for everyone, everywhere.”