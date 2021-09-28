Need truck service certification? ASE has the tests

Professional service technicians who work on medium-heavy trucks and equipment can take T-Series and E-Series certification tests from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) that verify their proficiency.

There are eight T-Series certification tests designed to identify and recognize medium and heavy truck technicians who demonstrate knowledge of the skills necessary to diagnose, service and repair different systems of Class 4 through Class 8 trucks and tractors

Tests include gasoline engines (T1); diesel engines (T2); drive train (T3); brakes (T4); suspension and steering (T5); electrical/electronic systems (T6); heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) (T7); and preventive maintenance inspection (T8).

Those who are certified in tests T2-T8 are recognized as ASE Certified Master medium-heavy truck technicians.

“The ASE truck equipment and medium-heavy truck certification tests provide service professionals the opportunity to show employers and customers that they have the ability and knowledge to service and repair all class levels of trucks,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “By passing these challenging ASE truck certification tests, professional service technicians will have the satisfaction of knowing that they are among the elite in their profession.”

The ASE truck equipment E-Series certification tests are designed to identify and recognize those truck equipment technicians who can demonstrate knowledge of the skills necessary to install, diagnose, service and repair truck equipment and related support systems on all classes of trucks and tractors. Three tests are offered including truck equipment installation and repair (E1), electrical/electronic systems installation and repair (E2), and auxiliary power systems installation and repair (E3). Those who are certified in tests E1-E3 are recognized as ASE-Certified Master truck equipment technicians.