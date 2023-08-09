NAPA adds two to jobber network

Two jobbers in Quebec are now members of the NAPA Auto Parts network.

Pièces d’auto Ste-Agathe and Pièces d’auto des Sommets in the Laurentians region of Quebec are the newest members. The deal was effective Aug. 7.

Both stores were Uni-Select members as Bumper to Bumper banner stores. Last week, LKQ completed its acquisition of Uni-Select. There is no indication that the two deals are connected.

“This partnership will allow NAPA to consolidate its position as a leader in the Laurentians region,” the company’s announcement said. “NAPA now serves the entire territory between Montreal and Mont-Laurier.”

Pièces d’auto des Sommets is in Saint-Sauveur, about an hour north of Montreal. Pièces d’auto Ste-Agathe is about 20 minutes further north, about 20 minutes south of Mont-Tremblant.

Pièces d’auto Ste-Agathe has been around since 1994. NAPA described the business as one that “has an enviable regional reputation and a well-established customer base.”

Pièces d’auto des Sommets is much newer, opening in 2017 to meet growing customer demand. Still, NAPA said it could be described the same way as Pièces d’auto Ste-Agathe.

“We’re delighted to be joining the NAPA banner as we enter the next stage in our growth,” said co-owners, Yanik St-Jean and Ghislain Millette. “The strength and range of NAPA’s programs will allow us to provide our customers with exceptional service while developing our partnerships with them. Our entire team at both stores is thrilled about the new direction we’re taking today.”

NAPA sees these deals as strengthening its presence in the region as it looks to become a market leader in the Laurentians.

“Yanik and Ghislain’s two stores represented a prime opportunity for NAPA to make its mark north of Montreal,” said Dominic Baribeau, vice president of NAPA’s Quebec region. “What’s more, their corporate culture mirrors NAPA’s in terms of customer service, quality, team spirit and dedication. There’s no doubt that we’re now in a terrific position to succeed in the Laurentians.”