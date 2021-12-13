More pulling power for techs

ProMaxx has launched a new tool to give technicians more pulling power when removing stubborn wheel bearings.

The Tommy Rail enhancement is an accessory to the Tommy Wheel Bearing Puller. It was engineered to handle greater power and the enhancement helps to reach its potential.

The tool is made from solid, hard-coated aluminum. It attaches to the outside of the lower push flange creating a powerful structural link like an automotive four-bar linkage setup.

“The four-bar linkage was developed to handle increased horsepower at the rear wheels for both street and track applications,” said ProMaxx Tool president and founder, Jeff Del Rossa. “We just adapted that technology to Tommy for the same reasons — delivering more power.

Tommy can remove wheel bearing hubs without damage to the CV or knuckle and without the need for an expensive alignment.