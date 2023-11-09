Mohawk College offering free EV, hybrid training

Automotive service technicians can upgrade their skills and earn a micro-credential from Mohawk College related to electric vehicle and hybrid training.

The Mohawk College Electric and Hybrid Service micro-credential is one of the first of its kind in the area — it’s being offered for free to qualified learners for a limited time.

According to the course description, topics covered include high-voltage safety procedures, high-voltage vehicles, battery systems, motors, inverters and control systems, charging systems, hybrid and electric powertrains and HVAC systems specific to high-voltage vehicles.

“As interest and adoption for electrified vehicles continues to rise, the automotive industry will grow an even larger demand for skilled workers in all areas of transportation,” said an announcement from the school. “Our network of repair shops must employ professionally trained technicians, and licensed 310S Automotive Service Technicians can now earn a micro-credential for developing specialized hands-on skills for electric and hybrid vehicle service.

The training is offered as a one-week condensed delivery to accommodate those working full time in industry. Intakes will start each month. Spots are limited.

To reserve your spot or to have any questions answered, contact Mohamed Mohamed at Mohamed.mohamed18@Mohawkcollege.ca with the intake you are interested in taking part in.