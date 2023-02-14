Mitchell 1 scholarship applications now open

Canadian high school seniors and college students interested in a career in the automotive aftermarket can now apply for the annual Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Scholarship.

Applications are due March 31 and can be submitted at the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website at www.AutomotiveScholarships.com.

American students can also apply for the scholarship

The recipient will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a cheque for $500 and roundtrip airfare and accommodations for the winner and a guest to attend the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) conference to be held July 10-13, 2023, in Houston, Texas.

To be eligible, the applicant must be a current student majoring in automotive technology or auto shop repair course work and meet the following criteria:

Nomination from his/her NACAT instructor

Minimum overall 3.0 grade point average

Planning to attend an accredited college or university, or already enrolled in an accredited college or university

A U.S. or Canadian citizen

By completing a single application online, students will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible, including the Mitchell 1 scholarship. Applicants can view the details of all scholarships available and continue to update their application until the March 31 deadline.

“We’re pleased to offer the Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Scholarship to a deserving student to help pave their way to a fulfilling career servicing or supplying parts for vehicle maintenance and repair,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “The scholarship will help students pay for their tuition so they can achieve the skills they need to succeed in this rewarding field.”