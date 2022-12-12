Mitchell 1 adds content for ICE, EVs

A new wire-to-wire feature has been added to Mitchell 1’s advanced interactive wiring diagrams within the ProDemand auto repair information software.

It will save time for technicians as they navigate electrical issues on today’s advanced vehicles, whether they’re built on electric or internal-combustion platforms.

Technicians often had to jump from a wire in one diagram to the related content for a component in a separate diagram to get the full picture of a circuit. With the new wire-to-wire feature, ProDemand takes technicians to the specific wire in a companion diagram with the trace already highlighted. The history navigation arrows can easily take them back to where they started with the original trace highlighted.

Advanced interactive wiring diagrams let users navigate via the diagram directly to repair information for components. Component names shown in the wiring diagrams are active links that take users straight to the information needed, such as location, connector views and replacement procedures. Connectors, grounds and splices are searchable in 1Search and include active hyperlinks that take users directly to related content. When the diagram is opened, the component, connector, ground or splice will be in focus with all the traces already highlighted.