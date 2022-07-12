Mister Transmission swings clubs for charity

Mister Transmission (International) welcomed golfers for its annual charity tournament recently.

The company hosted its 33rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament on June 18 at Markham, Ontario’s Angus Glen Golf Club. Franchisees, store support center staff, sponsors and friends made up the 60 golfers who hit the links on the sunny day.

In 2018, Mister Transmission launched the Mister Transmission Charitable Fund. It supports children and youth in local communities through charitable contributions focused on the areas of health, hardship, education and community. The fund also includes a post-secondary scholarship program. It has helped more than 20 students further their education to pursue their career goals. This year, the charity event raised $15,000 which will be given as scholarships to more post-secondary students.

The charity donated $5,000 to The Children’s Breakfast Club of Canada, which reaches more than half a million children in more than 3,300 programs throughout Canada. Rick Gosling from The Children’s Breakfast Club was presented with a “big cheque” at the event. All proceeds from the charity event go to the company’s fund.

While it was also a chance for those within the Mister Transmission family to reconnect, the company also thanked sponsors, corporate partners and all those who helped support the day.

Please see photos from the day in our gallery below…

Mister Transmission 33rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament