Mister Transmission opens new Halifax location

Mister Transmission celebrated the grand opening of a new building for its Halifax location.

Held on June 11, the company opened the door to a brand new store at 1109 St. Margarets Bay Road in Beechville. The previous location was at the corner of Robie and Almon streets for 50 years. That building has since been torn down.

It was built from the ground up, leaving the Mister Transmission team excited to be in the new facility. Brad Crowell is the franchisee for the location.

The company organized a day full of celebrations and fun to mark the occasion. More than 100 friends, supporters and suppliers came out to show off their classic cars, check out the giveaways, enjoy a charity lunch and listen to music provided by Bobby Mac from Q104 FM. Mister Transmission extended a thank you to Dan from King-O-Matic Industries, NAPA Auto Parts and Klondike Lubricants.

Mister Transmission Halifax raised $2,000 for “The Sunflower” project by Adsum for Women and Children. “The Sunflower” housing will open in Lakeside in June with 25 apartments to house up to 60 people in a new community. Adsum House opened in 1983 for women who had no place to live.

Please see photos from the day below…

Mister Transmission Halifax Grand Opening