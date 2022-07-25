Milwaukee upgrades M12 batteries

Milwaukee Tool announced it will soon release new M12 RedLithium High Output CP2.5 and XC5.0 Battery Packs this fall.

The batteries provide 25 per cent more power on high-demand tools while running 25 per cent cooler through heavy applications, allowing users to maximize productivity.

The High Output feature has been available since 2018 on the M18 line.

“These batteries also provide increased performance while maintaining the same footprint as current M12 RedLithium CP and XC batteries,” explained Zafir Farooque, Milwaukee Tool product manager. “Delivering fade-free power and running cooler through demanding applications, the batteries allow the professional to push their cordless power tools throughout a wide range of applications.”

The improved technology for the M12 line leads to increased runtime and the durability to withstand wear from more demanding applications, allowing the professional to be more productive. The new items are compatible with the entire M12 line.

The new battery packs will launch in November 2022.