Milwaukee releases new gloves

Milwaukee Tool has introduced ANSI Cut Rated High-Dexterity Polyurethane Dipped Gloves.

They are made of an 18-gauge knit material and polyurethane dip. It offers high dexterity with a better fit to help users stay safe and productive while protecting their hands on the jobsite.

The gloves are available in ANSI cut levels ratings A2, A3, and A4. They also feature a reinforced nitrile coating between the thumb and the forefinger for added durability. The fingertips, knuckles, and palms are equipped with Smartswipe technology to allow the use of touch screen devices without removing the gloves.

“We’ve seen while researching with our users that if gloves aren’t comfortable, they won’t wear hand protection,” says Zach Richman, director of product management at Milwaukee Tool. “Some frustrations we’ve seen that lead to users not wearing gloves is lack of dexterity in detailed applications, hands getting too hot while working, or not being able to use their phone or tablet. To help prevent hand injuries on the jobsite, workers must wear the proper hand protection.”