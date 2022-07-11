Milwaukee launches new lockbolt tool

The M18 Fuel quarter-inch Lockbolt Tool with One-Key provides the fastest cordless lockbolt installations with unmatched performance, Milwaukee Tool said upon releasing the tool. It said the tool can increase installations by 50 per cent, compared to other solutions.

It is a full replacement for current pneumatic solutions, eliminating compressors and hoses. This increases portability and maneuverability and removes tripping hazards. It is designed to withstand harsh shop or assembly plant environments.

When equipped with an M18 RedLithium 5.0 battery, users can install up to 1,200 quarter-inch aluminum Huck Magna-Grip lockbolts on a single charge.