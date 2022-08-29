Milwaukee adds new vacuum and accessories

Milwaukee Tools has introduced M18 Fuel wet/dry vacuums, along with accessories designed for jobsites.

The wet/dry vacuums come in six, nine and 12 gallon dual battery options. These have been designed to outperform 3.5-4.25 peak HP corded wet/dry vacuums with durable wheels and hoses versatility. Tanks, carts and motor heads are interchangeable.

There are 19 innovative Air-Tip Trade Focused Vacuum Accessories that are fully compatible with the vacuums. Innovation for the end of the hose for maximum efficiency throughout the workday. Options include a utility nozzle, palm brush, corner brush and dust collector.