Auto Service World
News   September 19, 2022   by Adam Malik

Milwaukee adds new head protection options

New additions are coming to the Milwaukee Tool Bolt collection of head protection solutions. Eye visors, polycarbonate face shields, metal mesh face shields and a USB headlamp are now being offered.

The Bolt Eye Visors are classified as spectacles and can be used in place of safety glasses with a Z87.1+ rating.

The Bolt Full Face Shields are designed for long-lasting visibility, featuring an ANSI Z87.1+ rating, a fog-free interior coating, and an anti-scratch exterior hard coating for an extended lifetime

The Bolt Mesh Full Face Shield protects users from debris in chipping and cutting applications with an ANSI Z87.1 rating that offers a consistent wide and clear field of view.

The Bolt RedLithium USB headlamp is a dedicated lighting solution for Milwaukee hard hats and helmets. This headlamp features an ultra-thin light head that allows users to raise and lower face shields and eye visors and delivers 600 lumens of TRUEVIEW High-Definition Flood Lighting.

Print this page

Related


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published.

*