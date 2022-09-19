Milwaukee adds new head protection options

New additions are coming to the Milwaukee Tool Bolt collection of head protection solutions. Eye visors, polycarbonate face shields, metal mesh face shields and a USB headlamp are now being offered.

The Bolt Eye Visors are classified as spectacles and can be used in place of safety glasses with a Z87.1+ rating.

The Bolt Full Face Shields are designed for long-lasting visibility, featuring an ANSI Z87.1+ rating, a fog-free interior coating, and an anti-scratch exterior hard coating for an extended lifetime

The Bolt Mesh Full Face Shield protects users from debris in chipping and cutting applications with an ANSI Z87.1 rating that offers a consistent wide and clear field of view.

The Bolt RedLithium USB headlamp is a dedicated lighting solution for Milwaukee hard hats and helmets. This headlamp features an ultra-thin light head that allows users to raise and lower face shields and eye visors and delivers 600 lumens of TRUEVIEW High-Definition Flood Lighting.