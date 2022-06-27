Miller CAT expands catalytic converter theft deterrent

Catalytic converter developer and manufacturer Miller CAT is offering more options of anti-theft devices for a wider range of vehicles to guard against theft of the key vehicle part.

Cat Shield is a specially designed, stainless steel or aluminum cover that deters thieves from stealing the vehicle’s catalytic converter. It is part of Toyota’s Associated Accessories product line. With a rise in catalytic converter thefts, the company is expanding its product line and developing anti-theft devices for a wider range of vehicles.

“We recognized an urgent need to help car owners protect their vehicles from catalytic converter theft, which has been on the rise year on year. As hybrid vehicles, such as the Prius, become more and more popular, converter theft has reached unprecedented levels,” said Miller CAT CEO John Lee.