Mevotech to host suspension webinar Oct. 28

Canadian chassis manufacturer Mevotech is offering a free webinar looking at the overlooked impacts on aged, overloaded, and modified suspensions.

The webinar will be held at 1 p.m. EDT on Oct. 28.

The company says aged, overloaded and modified suspensions cause changes to the entire vehicle’s geometry. These vehicles need the right aftermarket parts to ensure a smooth, safe and stable ride – and a happy customer.

The webinar will focus on

– How aged, overloaded and modified suspensions can cause premature suspension, steering and driveline component failure

– When you diagnose worn parts, addressing other components that should be checked to ensure a successful repair

– Why aftermarket parts that are not subject to CAFE regulations can be the best choice

To Register, click HERE.

www.mevotech.com