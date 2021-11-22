Mevotech releases hundreds of new solutions

Toronto-based Mevotech released 358 new part numbers recently. These cover a wide range of domestic and import passenger vehicles, trucks and SUVs up to model year 2021.

In an announcement, the company, which engineers, designs and manufactures aftermarket parts for the driveline, steering, suspension and wheel end, the company said the latest release expands both the premium Supreme and ultra-engineered TTX programs with additional control arms, ball joints, inner and outer tie rod ends, stabilizer bar links and wheel hub assemblies.

Mevotech highlighted its patented front lower control arms for the 2021-2018 Honda Odyssey, providing an extended part service life with Mevotech’s exclusive patented BiMetallic technology and other upgrades.

It also noted seven new ultra-engineered TTX wheel hub assemblies, which include coverage for 2019-2017 Ford F-250/350/550 Super Duty series of trucks; 2021-2018 Nissan Titan XD; 2019-2011 GM 2500 HD/3500 HD series of trucks; and 2019-2011 Ford Explorer.