Mevotech expands technology roster with 12th patent

Mevotech has been awarded its twelfth patent (US#10605309), adding to their expanding roster of exclusive technologies.

Memory steer conditions arise when a vehicle continues to pull to the right or left, as opposed to returning to a neutral centre position after a turn is completed.

Solid axles, as found in certain Dodge RAM applications, may develop imperfections over time, accelerated by heavy or severe duty service.

These imperfections commonly appear as misaligned upper and lower ball joint mounting points on the knuckle. Some replacement upper ball joints for these applications use a polymer bearing, which will deform to compensate for the misaligned point.

The constant off-centre loading and deformed bearing may lead to binding, causing memory steer and premature part failure.

About the new patent

Currently featured on the TXMS25506 ball joint for RAM 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks, the patented snap-in bearing combines extreme durability with innovative engineering.

Oversized and made of durable sintered metal, the bearing has a large contact area and is engineered to accommodate the challenges of a worn knuckle.

The design allows for a pivoting motion, which permits the pin to re-align to prevent binding. This design also withstands greater loads in all ranges of movement and provides extended part life.