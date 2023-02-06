Mevotech adds more than 2,300 parts

Mevotech introduced more than 2,300 new Original Grade parts.

With the expansion of this line, technicians can now choose from a larger selection of Original Grade replacement components for popular domestic and import passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks and vans up to model year 2022.

The updates include controller arms for the 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee, 2011-2016 Kia Sportage, 2010-2015 Hyundai Tucson and 2014-2017 Honda Odyssey. Ball joints for the 2007-2021 Toyota Tundra, 2008-2022 Toyota Sequoia, 2017-2021 Kia Sportage, 2016-2021 Hyundai Tucson, 2012-2022 Nissan Versa and 2018-2022 Nissan Kicks.