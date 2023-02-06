Auto Service World
News   February 6, 2023   by Adam Malik

Mevotech adds more than 2,300 parts

Mevotech introduced more than 2,300 new Original Grade parts.

With the expansion of this line, technicians can now choose from a larger selection of Original Grade replacement components for popular domestic and import passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks and vans up to model year 2022.

The updates include controller arms for the 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee, 2011-2016 Kia Sportage, 2010-2015 Hyundai Tucson and 2014-2017 Honda Odyssey. Ball joints for the 2007-2021 Toyota Tundra, 2008-2022 Toyota Sequoia, 2017-2021 Kia Sportage, 2016-2021 Hyundai Tucson, 2012-2022 Nissan Versa and 2018-2022 Nissan Kicks.

