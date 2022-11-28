Mevotech adds hundreds of new part numbers

Mevotech announced the addition of more than 320 new part numbers to its catalogue.

The entire release represents repair opportunities for more than 188 million vehicles in Canada and the U.S.

Included in the release are front lower control arm R/L for 2019-2022 Ram 1500s, front lower ball joints for 2019-2022 Ford Rangers and front left tire outer rod ends for 2018-2022 Jeep Wrangler JL/JLU and 2020-2022 Gladiator JTs, all under the TTX line.

Under the Supreme line, the rear stabilizer bar link is available for 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sports and 200-2022 Ford Escapes.