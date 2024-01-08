Mevotech adds 138 part numbers

Mevotech announced 138 new part numbers in December. The release included series repair solutions from Mevotech’s top-tier TTX and Supreme lines. This expansion significantly adds coverage for domestic and import passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs and EVs, up to model year 2023, providing the professional technician with more repair alternatives.

Highlights include the TTX Front L/R Upper Control Arm for 2019-2022 Ford Rangers, TTX Front L/R Lower Control Arm for 2020-2023 Ford Escape and 2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport models, TTX Front Lower Ball Joint for 2019-2023 the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and 2019-2023 GMC Sierra 1500 and the TTX Tie Rod End Assembly for 2015-2022 RAM 2500s and 2014-202 RAM 3500s.