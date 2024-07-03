Metro grocery stores getting EV chargers

EV charging company FLO has partnered with Metro to install fast-charging stations at more than 130 grocery stores across Quebec and Ontario.

At least 500 fast-charging ports will be installed at Metro, Super C, Food Basics and Marché Adonis locations starting in August for drivers to charge while they shop.

“This partnership is about integrating the best EV charging experience into daily life and making it as routine as grocery shopping,” Louis Tremblay, president and CEO of FLO, said. He further emphasized that making public charging widely available is crucial for Canada to achieve its environmental goals and transition to an emission-free transportation sector.

“Metro is committed to adopting short-term, science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets for its direct and indirect emissions,” said Michel Avigliano, vice president of real estate and engineering at Metro. “Through this partnership, we are taking action to reduce our indirect emissions linked to the transport of our customers while contributing to the collective effort of transitioning towards a more low-carbon economy.”

A significant portion of these new installations is backed by FLO’s partnership with the Canada Infrastructure Bank, which has committed $235 million to FLO. This investment aims to bring more than 1,900 public fast-charging ports online across Canada by 2027.

The new charging stations will feature the dual port FLO Ultra fast charger, which offers up to 320 kW of power. This allows most new EVs to charge up to 80% in just 15 minutes.