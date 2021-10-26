Mercedes intros mixed reality for techs

Technicians working at Mercedes Benz Canada will be able to train with mixed reality technology.

The company announced the deployment of the technology for tech training, which it says will lead to faster and more precise vehicle servicing for its customers and dealers.

Mercedes-Benz Virtual Remote Support is powered by Microsoft HoloLens 2 and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist.

The system began in July 2021, but the company announced it last week. The technology is available at all dealerships in its national network. It offers fully bilingual applications.

Technicians working in these dealerships will wear the HoloLens 2 headset — an untethered, self-contained holographic device — to work hands-free. The tech can share real-time views and sounds of the vehicle while talking to a technical specialist anywhere around the world. Together, they can make decisions about body repair or work out complex diagnostic plans.

With Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist, the remote technical specialists work with the tech in the shop in an immersive mixed reality environment and can share intricate 3D images and holograms, see where changes need to be made, annotate the visual information, add documents and insert instructions to highlight which areas to focus on. This way, the automaker said, insight and technological guidance helps complete complex maintenance issues more quickly.

And this is all done without the remote specialist having to leave their office.

The automaker noted that its vehicles are not built with more than 100 million lines of software code. For context, that’s more than the space shuttle, an F-35 fighter jet and a pacemaker combined.

Joseph Lagrasta, shop foreman at Mercedes-Benz Brampton praised the system in the announcement.

“It’s like having the right expert over your shoulder the minute you need them. Since deploying this technology in July, we are getting cars back to the owners — diagnosed, fixed, and ready to roll — in a fraction of the time,” he said. “I’m also excited about the comprehensive, 3D training sessions we will have access to. All of this helps us deliver the best possible customer experience with the most efficient and quality service possible.”