Mazda crowns top Canadian tech

Robert Kras is the top Mazda Canada technician, beating out nine other competitors from across the country.
At the MazTech Service Skills Competition, technicians were given two hours to run through a repair order, diagnose the issues and solve them on a 2024 CX-30 all-wheel drive.
When the horn blew and the marks were tallied, Kras of Westowne Mazda in Toronto came out on top.
The issues he solved best among his peers were:
And there were a few bonus ones added in as well by the organizers.
Nicolas Germain from Laurier Mazda in Quebec City came second, while Ghislain Cote of Mazda Victoriaville in Victoriaville, Quebec came third.
For winning, Kras will head to an international recognition event hosted by Mazda Japan in Japan, along with the 2025 winner, to be determined next year.
The other competitors taking part in the competition were:
You can see photos from the competition below…
Have your say: