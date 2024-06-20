Mazda crowns top Canadian tech

Robert Kras won the 2024 MazTech Service Skills Competition

Robert Kras is the top Mazda Canada technician, beating out nine other competitors from across the country.

At the MazTech Service Skills Competition, technicians were given two hours to run through a repair order, diagnose the issues and solve them on a 2024 CX-30 all-wheel drive.

When the horn blew and the marks were tallied, Kras of Westowne Mazda in Toronto came out on top.

The issues he solved best among his peers were:

Customer states ignition will only turn on if remote is near the push button.

Customer states ignition shuts off when attempting to crank/start the engine.

Customer states engine runs rough and Check Engine Light ON.

Customer states Oil Monitoring Malfunction message on Instrument Cluster when engine running.

Customer states Front Passenger Window one touch up doesn’t work.

Customer states rear hatch doesn’t work from front switch.

Customer states wipers hit the car and make noise.

And there were a few bonus ones added in as well by the organizers.

Nicolas Germain from Laurier Mazda in Quebec City came second, while Ghislain Cote of Mazda Victoriaville in Victoriaville, Quebec came third.

For winning, Kras will head to an international recognition event hosted by Mazda Japan in Japan, along with the 2025 winner, to be determined next year.

The 10 competitors of the MazTech Service Skills Competition

The other competitors taking part in the competition were:

Ryan McDougall, August Mazda (Kelowna, B.C.)

Brian Logan, Sundance Mazda (Edmonton)

Matthew Wallace, Barrhaven Mazda (Ottawa)

Christopher Dill, Carling Motors Mazda (Ottawa)

Sylvain Messier, Mazda Drummondville (Drummondville, Quebec)

Eric Duval, Barnabé Mazda (Broussard, Quebec)

Cristopher Puckering, Western Mazda (Cornerbrook, Newfoundland)

You can see photos from the competition below…