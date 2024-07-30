Manitoba tech named Auto Value’s top Canadian technician

From left: Mike Hinderer (DRiV), Kevin Reamer (DRiV), Tony Genna (DRiV), Jake Fehr (2024 Canadian TOTY Champion), Avery Breneman (2024 US TOTY Champion), JC Washbish (Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance), Charles Sargent (DRiV)

Jake Fehr of Winkler, Manitoba, has been named the 2024 Auto Value Technician of the Year during a celebration of automotive expertise and dedication.

Fehr is a technician at Chad’s Auto Repair, an Auto Value Certified Service Center and customer of Piston Ring Service and Supply. He was recognized with the honour during a ceremony in Detroit this month.

“I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to be here and the generosity of everyone involved. This has been a phenomenal experience and want to thank the team at Piston Ring Service for their support,” Fehr said in an announcement from Auto Value. “This is such a strong and important program because not only does it honour current professionals, but it sets an example and encourages young talented folks to come join our industry.”

Technician of the Year Finalists and their guests, along with Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper staff, and DRiV sponsors

In all, 16 technicians from across the United States and Canada competed in the 2024 Auto Value Technician of the Year finalist competition, which was sponsored again by DRiV and Garage Gurus. The competition included a custom Automotive Service Excellence examination and a series of Garage Gurus’ hands-on skills tests.

J.C. Washbish, president of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance noted the tough competition with 3,700 Certified Service Centers within the Auto Value network.

“The goal of this program is to recognize top technician talent within the industry, bring honor to the trades and highlight the skills required to be a top tech,” he said in the announcement. “This year’s competition did not disappoint.”

The technician finalists enjoyed a variety of entertainment and experiences around Detroit, including a day at the Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village, a tour of the Ford Rouge Factory, racing at the Champion Motor Speedway in the M1 Concourse and a luxury suite at Comerica Park for a Detroit Tigers game.

The 2024 Technician of the Year Finalists include: