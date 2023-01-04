Mahle opens enhanced warehouse

A highly automated warehouse to enhance delivery performance has been opened by Mahle Aftermarket.

The warehouse in Olive Branch, Mississippi, will speed up deliveries to shops and distributors, while helping to reduce returns.

With an investment of 6 million euros (CAD$8.66 million), orders can be commissioned within 30 minutes out of the nearly 13,000 sq-ft facility.

Mahle noted that similar locations will be set up in Europe starting in 2023. It pointed to the need to digitize across all divisions to ensure higher efficiency and better quality assurance.

“Mahle Aftermarket has been operating digitally in many areas for a long time now,” said Olaf Henning, member of the company’s management committee and director of the aftermarket business unit. “We’re building upon that with automated order-picking, to better serve our customers.”

In the announcement, Mahle noted that it will be able to provide reliability to customers — especially as global supply chains remain tight — by being able to react flexibly to fluctuating stock and shipments.