Mahle extends partnership with TecAlliance

Mahle Aftermarket will continue to work with TecAlliance on the development of its electronic catalogue.

The system is based on the TecDoc White Label Catalogue Solution. It supports two international standards. The catalogue gives customers access to Mahle’s parts portfolio and enables them to find the right product quickly and precisely. It’s also available worldwide in 41 languages, via mobile app, PC or tablet.

The e-catalog provides access to the complete product portfolio of the Brands Mahle, Behr, Brain Bee, Clevite, Izumi, Knecht Filter and Metal Leve, covering the powertrain, filtration and thermal management product lines.

In an announcement from TecAlliance, it noted the growth of e-commerce platforms as an important market trend going forward. Mahle’s movement to digitalization is a main pillar of its future strategy.

“Our customers operate with the Mahle Aftermarket e-catalog worldwide 24/7, accessing the company’s global portfolio of parts. It enables them to identify the ideal MAHLE solution accurately and quickly,” said Christian Schanz, head of global data management and category management at Mahle Aftermarket.