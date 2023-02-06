Mahle expanding diag capabilities

Mahle Aftermarket is launching the RemotePro this month. It’s a complementary diagnostic system for vehicle service that allows independent shops to perform complex diagnostics and service routines the same as authorized shops.

Specialists are available via chat or hotline to provide expert guidance through the diagnostic process. The RemotePro complements the universal diagnostic tool TechPro from MAHLE and Connex from Brain Bee.

This tool allows independent workshops to use the same range of functions as branded workshops, even on vehicles that are rare or difficult to diagnose.