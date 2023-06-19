MACS adds education members to board

The Mobile Air Climate Systems Association (MACS) is adding several new seats to its board to signal its dedication to training.

Four education board member seats will be added to the MACS board of directors, the group recently announced. Two seats will be added in 2024 and two more in 2025. These seats will have a two-year term and are exclusively open to qualified MACS educational members.

The association’s bylaws were amended to accommodate the change.

“MACS recognizes the critical role that educators play in furthering its mission,” said Peter Coll, president and chief operating officer of MACS. By adding education member seats to the board of directors, the association aims to create a platform where the insights and perspectives of educators can be actively incorporated into the association’s strategic decisions and initiatives.”