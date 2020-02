The 2020 Mac Tools Tool Fair in Aurora, Col. wraps up today after two days of networking, company updates, and product exhibitions.

During a walk-through with Mac tool specialists, members of the media got a first-hand look at upgrades and improvements to a wide range of shop tools, as well as a host of new products soon to be made available to the aftermarket.

In addition, they reported on the development of their Repair Source service information resource, launched last year.