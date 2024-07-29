LTI Tools adds new socket set

LTI Tools introduced the new Seven-Piece Half-Inch Drive Flip Socket Set (LT1237) to remove standard or damaged capped/clad lug nuts. Each six-point flip socket features dual hex sizes, covering 12 of the most common lug nut sizes.

The professional-grade Flip Socket Set is ideal for removing wheels on cars and trucks with standard or damaged lug nuts. This set is also perfect for emergency roadside assistance providers and any driver who may need to remove stubborn lug nuts.

This half-inch-drive flip socket set is good for changing tires, repairing brakes, replacing ball joints and bushings and much more. The versatile double-sided lug nut sockets can be used with an impact wrench, air ratchet, breaker bar, or torque wrench.

“The sockets’ thin-walled design allows users to reach fasteners where there is less side clearance,” said Milton Specialty Tool Group general manager Jeffrey Del Rossa. “Additionally, these high-quality sockets are manufactured with chrome moly steel and coated with a black oxide finish. They have high tensile strength and anti-corrosive properties, ensuring the toughness and long-lasting properties of these Flip Sockets.”