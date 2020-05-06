Lordco steps up to feed hungry truckers

Lordco Auto Parts has partnered with Meals for Truckers to offer food and facility services to beleaguered truck drivers across British Columbia.

The Maple Ridge, B.C.-based company is supporting the B.C. Truckers Association’s initiative to help long-haul truckers during the COVID-19 crisis with free access to food trucks and restroom facilities services.

Due to facility and restaurant shut-downs during the pandemic, professional truck drivers have had an increasingly difficult time accessing food, restrooms, and other resources while on the road. Meals for Truckers was established by the BC Trucking Association to mobilize the food truck industry to bring meals and portable washroom facilities to cardlock locations around the province. To date, Lordco has sponsored meals and facilities at locations in Chilliwack, Kelowna, and Kamloops.

“Truck drivers and the trucking industry is near and dear to us as a company,” says Sarah Durant, Lordco’s VP of marketing. “We are very happy to support this incredible program and our essential workers who do so much to deliver everything we need during this challenging time.”

“Thanks to sponsorship for meals from companies like Lordco Auto Parts, the pilot has grown into a practical and heartfelt way to let professional drivers know their work matters and is deeply appreciated,” says Dave Earle, president and CEO of the BCTA. “BCTA’s members join me in thanking Lordco for their incredible generosity, which has benefitted hundreds of truck drivers who’ve received free meals from food trucks at cardlocks in Chilliwack, Kelowna and Kamloops. We’re glad to know that people like Lordco are looking out for trucking.”

MealsForTruckers.ca

www.Lordco.com