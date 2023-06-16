Lordco partners with CFL’s Elks

Having expanded into Alberta, Lordco Auto Parts is looking to deepen its commitment in the province with a new partnership with the Edmonton Elks.

The three-year partnership with the Canadian Football League team signals Lordco’s expansion into Canadian sports, the B.C.-based automotive parts distributor said in an announcement.

“Since our expansion into Alberta in 2019 we’ve worked hard to earn the trust of our customers and are committed to being a contributor to the community,” said Sarah Durant, Lordco’s vice president of Marketing. “With two stores in the city already, partnering with the Edmonton Elks was just another step in furthering this commitment and supporting a team that brings so much to its fan base, on and off the field.”

She added that the company will be adding two more stores in the province this year.

The announcement further outlined that the partnership with the Elks “reflects shared values of excellence, passion, and commitment to the local communities they serve. As a proudly Canadian company with deep roots in Western Canada, Lordco recognizes the power of sports to inspire youth and unite people of all backgrounds.”

Victor Cui, president and CEO of the Edmonton Elks welcomed the partnership.

“As a community-owned team, our values align with Lordco’s commitment to giving back, and we can’t wait to help showcase and grow Lordco’s brand as they strengthen their presence in the Alberta market,” he said.

The Elks played their first game of their 73rd season last week, a 17-13 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, as the CFL season kicked off.