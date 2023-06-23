Lordco inks partnership with CFL’s Stampeders

Lordco Auto Parts has partnered with another Canadian Football League team.

Shortly after announcing a similar deal with the Edmonton Elks, Lordco announced it has also partnered with the Elks’ provincial rivals, the Calgary Stampeders.

Lordco recently expanded into Alberta and has been growing its presence in the province ever since. They have two stores in each of Calgary and Edmonton.

“With two more stores opening in Alberta this year, we are thrilled to expand our reach and offer football fans across the province an unparalleled customer experience at every location,” said Sarah Durant, vice president of marketing at Lordco Auto Parts.

Its partnership with the Stampeders “was just another step in furthering this commitment and supporting a team that brings so much to its fan base, on and off the field,” she added.

Jay McNeil, vice president of business operations with the Stampeders welcomed the deal.

“The Stampeders are extremely excited to partner with a family-owned, Canadian company like Lordco Auto Parts,” he said in the announcement. “Similar to the values of the Calgary Stampeders, Lordco is active in the communities where they do business and we’re proud to team up both on and off the field.”