Liqui Moly releases dual-clutch transmission oil

With two-thirds of vehicles equipped with automatic transmission or automated manual transmission, Liqui Moly has developed the Dual Clutch Gear Oil 8100.

The product’s range is being expanded and can be used in almost all wet dual-clutch transmissions.

“The goal was to have as much vehicle coverage as possible,” said Liqui Moly application engineer Reiner Schönfelder.

The oil can be used in more than 90 percent of vehicles with wet-running dual-clutch transmissions on the European automotive market.

The composition of shear-stable viscosity index improvers, wear protection additives and constantly hard-wearing friction modifiers ensures shifting under all conditions. This is particularly noticeable in city traffic when the transmission is subjected to significantly higher loads than on long journeys.