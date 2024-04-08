Liqui Moly launches new oil for Stellantis vehicles

The new Top Tec 6310 0W-20 from Liqui Moly is a new motor oil that meets the requirements for Stellantis brand vehicles.

Designed primarily for petrol, petrol/hybrid and diesel engines in 2018 and newer Citroën, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall models, this oil is designed for engines needing the PSA B71 2010 specification, common in these vehicles.

The oil reduces fuel consumption while offering comprehensive protection to the engine, said Oliver Kuhn, deputy head of the Liqui Moly oil laboratory.

The low-viscosity formula ensures peak performance and minimal wear in small engines, striking a balance between fuel efficiency and maintaining a strong lubricant film.

“With such an oil, the engine needs less power to pump it. This is one of many adjustments made by the automakers to reduce fuel consumption and emissions,” Kuhn said. “The automotive industry’s unbroken trend is away from viscous engine oils.”