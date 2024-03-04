Lenny Levac named new Liqui Moly VP in Canada

Liqui Moly announced a pair of promotions, naming two new vice presidents of sales for Canada and the U.S.

Lenny Levac will take on the role for Canada while Dave Bibb will do so in the U.S.

In an announcement, Liqui Moly said the pair will continue to play integral roles for the company shaping the sales department’s future and driving success.

“Dave Bibb and Lenny Levac have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication and expertise driving sales efforts forward,” said CEO Sebastian Zelger. “Their strategic vision, unparalleled work ethic and commitment to excellence have not only contributed significantly to Liqui Moly USA’s growth but have also served as an inspiration to their colleagues. I am more than happy for them.”

The announcement highlighted the level of industry knowledge both have, along with their ability to foster relationships and innovative sales strategies.

Levac noted how important the team concept is.

“Achieving new records in terms of sales and earnings is one thing, but collaboration with our customers and partners and our internal team spirit are what make us Liqui Moly,” he said. “We will continue to take everyone’s trust as our greatest motivation.”