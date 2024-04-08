Leadership changes at Vehlo

Vehlo has announced significant updates to its leadership structure.

The company has appointed Josh Weis as the new chief executive officer, succeeding Michelle Fischer, who transitions to the role of chair on the company’s board of directors. He joins with a background in software development leadership for the past decade.

Fischer ends her four-year tenure as CEO to take on the role of chair of the Vehlo board of directors.

The company also promoted chief operating officer Brian Wagner to president and COO, and added Bill Roselli as CFO, Rob Hurst as CRO and Robert Patrick to the newly created role of chief product and technology officer.