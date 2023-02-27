Leadership changes at Mann+Hummel Americas

Global filtration company Mann+Hummel announced senior leadership changes within its automotive aftermarket Americas group.

Marco Faulenbach will serve as senior vice president of the group. He will lead the company’s aftermarket activities in North and South America, including engineering, sales and distribution for WIX Filters, Purolator and Mann-Filter.

Rodrigo Reyes, who led the Mann+Hummel Aftermarket Americas team since 2013, has taken on a new role as senior vice president of its European automotive aftermarket division. He will be responsible for leading efforts of that team.

Faulenbach brings experience in technical and commercial disciplines within the automotive aftermarket. He’s held multiple leadership roles with suppliers, OEMs and trading companies within the aftermarket. Most recently, Faulenbach served as the chief commercial officer with LKQ Europe.

“I am honored to lead the aftermarket Americas team, working with timeless and industry-leading brands, as well as an amazing team of aftermarket experts. I’m looking forward to this next great adventure and couldn’t be happier to be a part of the Mann+Hummel Group,” Faulenbach said in the announcement.

He joined in early February and has worked with Reyes during the transition, said Stefan Tolle, president and general manager of the automotive aftermarket for Mann+Hummel. “We are very happy to welcome Marco Faulenbach to our team, as he has shown great leadership, drive and integrity throughout his extensive and varied career.”