Laval jobber named Group Del Vasto’s Auto Value store of the year

More than 600 people gathered in Montreal for the latest Groupe Del Vasto convention.

The event, held Feb. 21-23 at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, brought suppliers, shop owners, parts store owners, and a wide range of aftermarket employees to discuss industry trends.

The theme of the event, “The Future Is Now” captured the focus on new technologies and developments in the automotive world.

Notably, meetings were held with the Auto Value Parts Stores. Workshops were conducted for each banner, such as Auto Value Certified Service Centers, Auto Mécano, OCTO Auto Service Plus, and the Mister Muffler franchise. Workshops covered a variety of topics, offering information, strategies, and tools to help businesses compete in today’s competitive market.

The weekend ended with a gala evening during which members and business partners were honored.

Award winners were:

* Auto Value Part Store of the year: Perry Pièces d’auto Laval

* Auto Value Certified Service Center of the year: Auto Centre J. Lévesque

* Auto Mécano of the year: Auto Jean 23

* OCTO Auto Service Plus of the year: OCTO Auto Service Plus Sherbrooke

* Mister Muffler of the year: Monsieur Muffler Aylmer

* Supplier of the year: Blue Streak

* Manufacturing representative of the year: Zota Catalin de Freins AGNA

Groupe Del Vasto was founded in 1986. A privately held company, it is headquartered in Montreal, serving Eastern Canada through seven distribution centers under the name Vast-Auto Distribution, located in the provinces of Quebec, Ontario, and Nova Scotia. It operates the Auto Value, Auto Mecano, Mister Muffler, Mister Transmission, and OCTO Auto Service Plus banners.