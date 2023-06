Latest parts announcements from NRS Brakes

NRS Brakes announced it added seven new part numbers for 1999-2023 Ram, Hyundai, Volvo, Kia, Buick, Cadillac and GMC vehicles to its galvanized brake pad lineup.

The announcement covers 3.9 million vehicles in operation.

Vehicles now part of coverage are the 2023 Ram 1500, Hyundai Tucson Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Elantra Hybrid. Others include: Volvo S60 (2009-2001); Volvo S80 (2006-1999); Volvo V70 (2000-2000) [AWD]; Volvo XC70 (2007-2003); Hyundai Santa Fe (2009-2007); Buick Enclave (2020-2018); Cadillac XT5 (2019-2017); Cadillac XTS (2019-2017); GMC Acadia (2017-2017); GMC Acadia Limited (2017-2017).