KYB names new biz ops manager

Patrick Smith has joined the KYB Aftermarket team as its new business operations manager.

He will oversee sales and distribution center administrative functions, focusing on streamlining procedures and improving efficiencies.

Smith spent ten years in the U.S. Army as an engineer officer, serving in construction and combat engineer positions. After his military career, Smith spent two years working in the technology industry with a focus on supply chain and logistics.

In his new role, Smith will look to improve operations by achieving new ways to support customers and teammates better efficiently and effectively.