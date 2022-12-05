KYB bringing JAOS suspension products to North America

KYB Americas announced a new partnership with Japan Offroad Service that will make KYB JAOS Suspension products available in North America through KYB distributors.

JAOS designs and manufactures a complete line of quality accessories and components for import and Jeep sport utility vehicles.

The new line will kick off with lift kits for the Jeep Wrangler JK, as well as the Toyota 4Runner and FJ Cruiser. The kits provide up to a two-inch lift as well as 14-position damping. An adjustable dial at the base of each shock and strut allows for 14 different rebound and compression settings. The settings allow the user to manually adjust the suspension for vehicle loads, larger tires and wheels and varying road conditions.

Each kit comes complete with two shocks or struts, two coil springs and other installation products as needed. Front and rear kits for the vehicles listed are currently available. Additional products for the Jeep Wrangler JL and Toyota 4Runner are scheduled to be released soon.