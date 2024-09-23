subscribe
KYB adds new shock assemblies

KYB adds new shock assemblies

, ,
Adam Malik

Share

KYB has announced the launch of its new shock assemblies, designed to help service professionals reduce installation times and simplify ordering while providing top-quality OE replacement parts.

The new KYB Shock Assemblies will be available soon for a wide range of vehicles that use rear shock mount technology. These assemblies come complete with the shock, mount, and boot already installed, similar to the KYB Strut-Plus and Truck-Plus complete strut assemblies.

“More and more vehicles have begun using mounts to secure their shocks, as opposed to simply bolting the shock directly to the frame,” said Guna Sathyamurthy, product manager for KYB North America. “Using a mount makes for a stronger, more durable method of installation, resulting in less stress on the shock and a longer shock life.”

By combining the necessary parts into one package with a single part number, KYB eliminates the need to purchase a bare shock, mount kit, and boot kit separately.

“We’ve designed this new product line to be a plug-and-play replacement for vehicles using this installation method,” said Andy Castleman, KYB director of product and marketing. “Including an OE replacement shock with the mount and protective boot already installed allows shops to install these units quickly and easily, reducing rack time and decreasing downtime for vehicle owners.”

KYB’s initial release of complete shock assemblies includes several high VIO late model vehicles, with additional part numbers to be released as the market grows.

