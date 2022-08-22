KW releases V4 coilover kit for Porsche’s e-sedan

KW automotive launched the KW V4 Coilover suspension kit for the Porsche Taycan. The kit enables a seamless lowering of up to 35 millimeters and the suspension dampens harmoniously and prevents unsteady handling. The Taycan was the third most popular vehicle from Porsche last year.

The kit helps provide an increase in cornering stability at high speeds while also reducing body roll. The development of the Taycan coilover suspension focuses on driving pleasure and improvement in driving and lateral dynamics.

In addition, the KW dampers with adjustable multi-valve technology increase ride comfort combined with maximum lowering.

The compression damping and rebound damping can be adjusted independently in the low-speed and high-speed range. It can be intuitively changed from the preset performance setting to a ride-comfort-oriented setup.

With 16 precise clicks, the rebound forces can be changed to tighter handling or more comfort. The two compression dials allow the steering response and other parameters such as rolling comfort and tire grip to be considered.

“With our KW V4 for the Taycan, we rely on our well-known multi-valve technology,” said KW Brand Manager, Florian Johann.